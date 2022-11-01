Gerald Matosich, born Dec. 31,1942, died Oct. 19, 2022. A funeral service was held Oct. 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in White Salmon, with a committal at Lyle-Balch cemetery following.
Alfred Arthur Carlson, age 99, died Oct. 25, 2022, at the Oregon Veteran’s Home in The Dalles, Ore. Alfred was born on Aug. 11, 1923. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Phyllis Irene Muth, age 95, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 22, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Philip Alan Marsh, age 68, passed away at his home in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 24, 2022. He was born in Hood River on March 14, 1954. Funeral details will be in full obituary at a later date.
Louise Ione Hexum, age 94, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 25, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Stefan Eric Lovewell, age 32, a resident of Grass Valley, Ore., died Oct. 26, 2022. A memorial service will be held at the Emmanuel Baptist Church Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. in The Dalles, Ore. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
