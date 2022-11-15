Larry Phillip Eckart, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 5, 2022. A funeral was held at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall on Nov. 11 with a graveside service following at Idlewilde Cemetery in Hood River, Ore. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in Care of arrangements.
Randy Lee Wiles, age 64, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., Nov. 5, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Ron Logan died Nov. 6, 2022. He was born Oct. 1, 1940. A service will be held on Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 341 N. Main Ave., White Salmon, Wash. Lunch is to directly follow the service at Columbia High School, 1455 NW Bruin Country Road, White Salmon, in the Multi-Purpose Room next to the baseball fields.
Roselani May Long, age 67, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 6, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Pamela Dawn Perkins, age 68, a resident of Redmond, Ore., died Nov. 6, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Marjorie Tucker, age 98, died Nov. 6, 2022, at Parkhurst Place of Hood River, Ore. Marjorie was born May 28, 1924. A private urn committal will take place at Idlewilde Cemetery in Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Esther Rose Gorman, 94, died Nov. 7, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Esther was born on March 28, 1928. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 19 at the Church of the Nazarene, 2168 Belmont Drive, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
John Dale Heebink, age 65, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 8, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Laverne Theresa Brandenburger, age 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., Nov. 9, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.