Donna Lee Robertson died on Jan. 2, 2022. She was born Jan. 19, 1933. A celebration of life will be held May 7 from 1-4 p.m. at the First Christian Church in The Dalles. An obituary ran in the Jan. 19, 2022, Columbia Gorge News and can be viewed online at columbiagorgenews.com/obituaries.
Albert Strunk died April 15, 2022, at age 96. A graveside service will be held at the White Salmon cemetery on May 13 at 2 p.m.
Roy Thomas (Tom) Forbes died April 20, 2022, in Hood River, Ore., at age 87. No services will be held at his request.
Georgie Huskey, age 79, a resident of Moro, Ore., died April 24, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Harry Richard Ketchum, age 82, of The Dalles, Ore., died April 26, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Carol Packer died April 27, 2022, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Carol was born July 5, 1946, and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Randall Theodore Mix died April 28, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. Randall was born on July 31, 1963, and was 58 years old at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Steve Whitecotton died May 1, 2022, at home in Hood River, Ore. Steve was born Jan. 10, 1957, and was 65 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
A celebration of life for Dennis Radford will be held from 12:30-3 p.m. on May 14 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Please join family to honor Dennis and share memories.
