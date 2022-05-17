Kyle M. Wood (Berry) died Nov. 4, 2021, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Kyle was born Nov. 5, 1973, and was 47 years old at the time of his passing. A luncheon will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at 4385 Willow Flat Drive, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Benjamin “Ben” Schreffler, age 43, died Jan. 3, 2022, from complications of COVID. A memorial will be held Saturday, May 28, at 10 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 305 E. 11th, The Dalles, Ore. In light of increasing COVID cases, masks will be worn inside only. Text Glenis at 541-993-3059 with questions and/or to RSVP.
Russell Allyn Smith died April 2, 2022, in Hood River, Ore., at the age of 88. He was born in Hood River on June 27, 1933. A celebration of life is planned for May 21 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 22nd and Belmont, Hood River.
Pearl Leona Sellin died May 3, 2022, in Gresham, Ore. Pearl was born Aug. 5, 1926, and was 95 years old at the time of her passing. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 23 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Sandra “Sandy” Cameron died at home in The Dalles, Ore., May 7, 2022. Sandy was born July 23, 1947, and was 74 years of age at the time of her passing. A service to celebrate Sandy is planned for 5 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Joey Dwaine Howell, age 63, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 7, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James Cornelius Matthews died May 8, 2022, at Adventist Health Portland in Portland, Ore. James was born Nov. 20, 1940, and was 81 years of age at the time of his passing. A viewing is planned for Tuesday, May 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. A celebration of James’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, with a procession to the Upper Valley Cemetery in Parkdale, Ore., for his burial. Following James’s burial, all are welcome to the reception and time of continued sharing at the Hood River Fairgrounds. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Georgia Alice Mary Lousignont, age 100, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 9, 2022. A memorial service to be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Mark Russell Weston, age 76, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Virginia Ruth Higgins, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 11, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Janice Hocker-Smith, age 75, a resident of Lyle, Wash., died May 11, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sharon Ann Pillips died May 13, 2022 in Hood River, Ore. Sharon was born Sept. 14, 1939, and was 82 years old at the time of her passing. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Loucianna Sheppard died May 15, 2022, in Salem, Ore. Loucianna was born Oct. 6, 1976, and was 45 years of age at the time of passing. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
