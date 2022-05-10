A celebration of life for Dennis Radford will be held from 12:30-3 p.m. on May 14 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Please join family to honor Dennis and share memories.
Doreen Elizabeth Koch, age 83, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 19, 2021. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life on May 14 at 11 a.m. at 2116 Hoxie, Richland, Wash. Please RSVP to Beth at 509-868-2659. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Ronald James Eugene died March 10, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on May 14 at 3 p.m. at his home, 260 Jennings Road, Trout Lake. A potluck reception will follow. Bring your favorite dish; all are welcome.
Albert Strunk died April 15, 2022, at age 96. A graveside service will be held at the White Salmon cemetery on May 13 at 2 p.m.
Lloyd Wolford, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 20, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Robert Edgar Wolfe, age 90, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 22, 2022. A service was held at Life in Christ Center, The Dalles, on May 7. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Rita Diane Binkley, age 73, a resident of Tigard, Ore., died May 3, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Clifford Andrew Earl Hughes, age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 6, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James Matthews died May 8, 2022, at Adventist Health Portland in Portland, Ore. James was born Nov. 20, 1940, and was 81 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.