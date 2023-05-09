Alicia Michelle Williams, 38, died unexpectedly March 17, 2023, at home in The Dalles, Ore. Alicia was born Aug. 5, 1984. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
James Ziegler, 80, died April 15, 2023, at home in Underwood, Wash. James was born April 11, 1943. A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in White Salmon, Wash. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Kenneth (Ken) Duane Shattuck, born Jan. 6, 1945, in The Dalles, Ore., died April 20, 2023, at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on June 24 at the American Legion in Goldendale, Wash., with food provided by the American Legion Auxiliary. Arrangements under the direction of Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel, Goldendale; www.GardnerFH.com.
Mary Elaine Miller, 93, died April 24, 2023, in Vancouver, Wash. She was born Oct. 13, 1929. A graveside service will be held f at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at Idlewild Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Stanley Montgomery Miller, 85, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., died April 25, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Bonnie Rapelje, 87, died April 26, 2023, at home in Murdock, Wash. Bonnie was born on March 11,1936, in Sandy, Ore. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m. at the White Salmon Cemetery, 93 Snowden Road, White Salmon. A potluck luncheon will directly follow the service at the Lyle Celebration Center, 715 Washington, St., Lyle, Wash. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Ray Perez Bustos, 99, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 28, 2023. A viewing will be held on May 11 from 4-8 p.m. at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall. Mass will take place at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church May 12 at 11 a.m., with an immediate burial at the St. Peter Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the St. Peter’s Parish Hall. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Christopher Van Ness, 51, died April 28, 2023, at home in Carson, Wash. Christopher was born June 18, 1971. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Leslie Robert “Bob” Daniels, 96, died May 3, 2023, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Bob was born Feb. 13, 1927. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Yvonne Carol Hartung, 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 3. 2023. A celebration of life will be held at the United Church of Christ Congregational on May 11 at 11 a.m. in The Dalles. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Herbert “Herb” A. Lacock Sr., 91, died May 3, 2023, in Portland, Ore., at the Veterans Medical Center. Herb was born Dec. 19, 1931. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.