James Archie (Jim) Ramsey died Dec. 30, 2021. Funeral services will be held at St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota St., The Dalles, Ore., at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 18. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Laura Hollzner, age 58, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 14, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sammy Allen Benson, age 61, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 18, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
George Benson, age 87, a resident of Sherman County, Ore., died Feb. 21, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Victoria Ann Loudd, age 67, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 22, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Wilbur “Woody” Otis Easley died Feb. 23, 2022, in Federal Way, Wash. Woody was born June 6, 1930, and was 91 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned for Friday, March 11 as follows: Viewing, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center; funeral with Military Honors at 1 p.m. at Anderson’s; graveside committal, 3 p.m. at Cascade Locks Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
James David Frakes, age 65, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 2, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Ben Adam Munoz, age 74, a resident of Wamic, Ore., died March 2, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Clifford Sidney Baker, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 3, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
