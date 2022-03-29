Cindy Lee Wakamatsu died March 2, 2022, at her home in Portland, Ore. Cindy was 67 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service and time to celebrate Cindy’s life is planned for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, with a reception to follow. Graveside committal will follow the reception at Idlewilde Cemetery of Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Marcelino Perez, age 74, a resident of Pendleton, Ore., died March 19, 2022. A rosary will be said at Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home on March 31 at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church in The Dalles on Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m. with a cemetery service to follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Helen Clara Pahlke died March 23, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Helen was born on Sept. 1, 1932, and was 89 years old at the time of her passing. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Bob Thomas died March 24, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. Spencer, Libby and Powell is in care of the arrangements.
Charlotte Adkisson, longtime resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home March 25, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Charlotte was born on March 18, 1924, in San Francisco, Calif. A full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition.
A graveside service for Eva May Feller will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2 at Mt. Adams Cemetery in Glenwood, Wash.
The family of David Baker will host a celebration of life Sunday, April 3 from 1-3 p.m. at the White Salmon Grange Hall, at 1085 N. Main Ave. Friends and family are welcome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.