Robert Paul Thompson died Feb. 26, 2022, at his home in Parkdale, Ore. Robert was born on April 21, 1953, and was 68 years old at the time of his passing. A celebration of life will be held April 1 at 5 p.m. at his home, 7630 Clear Creek Road, Parkdale. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Cindy Lee Wakamatsu died March 2, 2022, at her home in Portland, Ore. Cindy was 67 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service and time to celebrate Cindy’s life is planned for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, with a reception to follow. Graveside committal will follow the reception at Idlewilde Cemetery of Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Janice (Jani) Arlene Devers died March 6, 2022, at Kaiser Foundation Hospital West in Hillsboro, Ore. Janice was born April 21, 1945, and was 76 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are planned for noon on April 4 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Graveside committal will follow at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery of Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ann Klinkhamar, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 12, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Mary Luann Wickwire, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 14, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Doris Ann Bills died in Portland, Ore., on March 15, 2022, at the age of 73. Doris was born in Goldendale, Wash., July 16, 1948. A graveside committal will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 28 at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Alfred Dennis Alleman, age 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 16, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
William Henry Parke, age 90, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 17, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Lloyd Eldon Rambo, age 69, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 17, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Carrie Jean Weathers died March 18, 2022, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Carrie was born Nov. 9, 1950, and was 71 years of age at the time of her passing. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
