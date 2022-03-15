Sharon Krall Thomas died Sept. 7, 2020, The Dalles, Ore., after a fierce four year battle with cancer. She was born in White Salmon, Wash., on Oct. 27, 1944. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 19 at 1 p.m. at Hegewald Community Center, Skamania County Fairgrounds, Stevenson, Wash., with potluck social to follow.
James Archie (Jim) Ramsey died Dec. 30, 2021, at the age of 89. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota St., The Dalles, Ore., on Friday, March 18 at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Raymond Sollman died March 2, 2022, at home in Hood River, Ore. Raymond was born July 24, 1943, and was 78 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Guillermo Flore-Pacheco, age 50, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 6, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Judith Jean Heckman died March 7, 2022, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Judith was born on Jan. 24, 1946, and was 76 years old at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Charlene Kay Crider Parks died March 8, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Charlene was born on Nov. 26, 1960, and was 61 years old at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jack Morrell Gillis, age 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 8, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Linda Jean McNaughton passed away on March 8, 2022, in Parkdale, Ore. Linda was born on March 25, 1947, and was 74 years old at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
The family of Walter “Don” Brashers will hold a church service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19 at Gateway Presbyterian, The Dalles, Ore., followed by a community celebration at 2 p.m. at the Lyle Lions.
The family of David Baker will host a celebration of life Sunday, April 3 from 1-3 p.m. at the White Salmon Grange Hall, at 1085 N. Main Ave. Friends and family are welcome.
