A memorial service for Karel L. Yanickswas, born November 1950, is planned for 1 p.m., Sunday, March 19 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family and to access the ZOOM livestream of her service.
Clarice Hazel Knoll, 90, died Jan. 5, 2023, at The Dalles Health and Rehab in The Dalles, Ore. Clarice was born Dec. 1, 1932. A celebration of life memorial service and reception will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 18 at Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, Ore. A private committal will be at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
James “Jim” L. Holycross, 71, died March 2, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. James was born Aug. 28, 1951. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center . Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Murdock Myers Smith, 86, died March 4, 2023, at his residence in Hood River, Ore. Murdock was born Aug. 29, 1936. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Pluma Jean Smith, born May 18, 1933, in The Dalles, Ore., died March 6, 2023, in Emmett, Idaho. Arrangements are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel, Emmett.
Kevin Ray Hutton, 59, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 7, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Glenn Dee Summers, 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 8, 2023, at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Vera June Haney, 89, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died March 8, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Teresa Elaine Lemieux, 65, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 10, 2023. A viewing will take place at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall March 17 at 10 a.m. A celebration of Life will be held at The Dalles Inn March 17 at 11:30 a.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.