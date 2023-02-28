Ashley Jennet Matney, 36, born in The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 8, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles on March 11 at 11 a.m. with an interment to follow at Threemile Road Odd Fellows Cemetery. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Vickie Lynn Ward, 71, died Feb. 16, 2023, at Columbia Basin Care Facility in The Dalles, Ore. Vickie was born Dec. 28, 1951. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Wy’East Community Church, 3422 Odell Highway, Odell, Ore. Arrangements Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mavis Colleen Rogers, 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 20, 2023. Mavis will be interned at the IOOF Threemile Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Stacey Lee Pounders, 47, a resident of Wishram, Wash., died Feb. 22, 2023. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
V. Ralph Hedden, 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 23, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Carol Sue James, 65, died Feb. 23, 2023, in Lyle, Wash. Carol was born May 7, 1957. Arrangements Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Helen Alta Miller, 97, died Feb. 23, 2023, at The Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Helen was born Sept. 28, 1925. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.