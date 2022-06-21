Sheila Rose Walter, age 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 2, 2022. A graveside service will be held July 1 at 1 p.m. at the IOOF Threemile Cemetery in The Dalles. Spencer, Libby and Powell is in care of arrangements.
Jason Kane Ashby, age 37, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 28, 2022. A private family Memorial will be held at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
MaryAnn Fritchey, 83, died at home in White Salmon, Wash., on June 6, 2022. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
John William Vining, age 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 10, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Kevin Lee Dugger, age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 12, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements
Robert Barry Atkisson, age 61, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died June 14, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Shiloh Michael Mitchell died June 15, 2022, in Cascade Locks, Ore. Shiloh was born July 6, 1981, and was 40 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ann Llewellyn Matthews died June 16, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Ann was born April 5, 1950, and was 72 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Kenneth Kliewer died June 17, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Kenneth was born Dec. 31, 1935, and was 86 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
A memorial celebration for Wasco Fujiwara will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on June 25 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium Fireside Room.
