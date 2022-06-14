Eichi Hirata Sr. died May 19, 2020, at age 90. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Idlewilde Cemetery, Hood River, Ore. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Ronald Paul Meier, age 86, a resident of Gresham, Ore., died May 27, 2022. A rosary and viewing will be held at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering hall in The Dalles, Ore., on June 13 at 6 p.m. A funeral Mass and graveside service will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in The Dalles on June 14 starting at 5:30 p.m., with a short gathering afterwards. A memorial Mass will be held on June 25 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Gresham.
Dale Owen Byers died May 31, 2022, at his Hood River, Ore., residence. Dale was born July 29, 1947, and was 74 years old. Services are planned for 1 p.m., Friday, June 17 at the Pine Grove Fire Station, 2995 Van Horn Drive. Graveside rites will follow at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robert “Bob” Lucas died May 31, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Bob was born Aug. 9, 1948, and was 73 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jeffrey Montgomery Bickford, age 66, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 2, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sheila Rose Walter, age 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 2, 2022. A graveside service will be held July 1 at 11 a.m. at the IOOF Threemile Cemetery in The Dalles. Spencer, Libby and Powell is in care of arrangements.
Gary Richard Trembly, 73, of Surprise, Ariz., died June 4, 2022. Brown’s Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Renee Terry Cynthia Tetzloff, age 78, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 5, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jeffrey Michael Beck, age 22, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 7, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Patricia Gunderson died June 8, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Patricia was born Jan. 20, 1969, and was 53 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Aileen E. Carr-McLean died June 11, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Aileen was born Jan. 6, 1934, and was 88 years old. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, June 18 at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1223 Oak St., Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
A memorial celebration of life for Nina Tuttle will be held July 9 at 1 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon, Wash.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.