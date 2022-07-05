A memorial celebration of life for Nina Tuttle will be held July 9 at 1 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon, Wash.
Franklin “Frank” D. Weeks died at home on June 7, 2022. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held Saturday, July 9 at 2 p.m. at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Dennis Ronald Ross, age 81, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died June 11, 2021. A graveside service will be held July 16 at the Kelly Cemetery in Maupin. The family will be meeting at the Maupin Library, 507 Grant Ave., between 1-3 p.m., on July 16. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
A. Neil Rogerson died June 15, 2022. He was born Feb. 3, 1936. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 17 at 2 p.m. at the Molalla Church of the Nazarene, 920 Shirley Street, Molalla. A reception will follow.
Stanley A. Windsor, lifelong Hood River, Ore., resident, died June 15, 2022, in Hood River. Stanley was born April 15, 1940, and was 82 years old. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11 at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Pamela Sue Walsborn, age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 22, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Eldon “Kent” Bradfield, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 25, 2022. A graveside service will be held soon. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Patti Sellin Campbell died June 26, 2022, at her sister's home in Gresham, Ore. Patti was born on Oct. 4, 1952, and was 69 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lina Louise Haug, age 96, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 26, 2022. A funeral will be held at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall in The Dalles on July 9 at 10 a.m., followed by a Graveside at IOOF Cemetery on 18th in The Dalles. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Thomas “Tom” Kelley died June 30, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Tom was born Jan. 5, 1942, and was 80 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donald Durr died July 1, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Donald was born June 30, 1946, and was 76 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
