Brent Eugene Fisher, age 63, a resident of Deschutes, Ore., died July 10, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Christer Jan Eriksson, born June 25, 1943, in Gullspång, Sweden, died an American citizen on July 11, 2022. A private family service is planned for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Viewing will proceed from 9-10:15 a.m. and graveside committal will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery of Hood River. Join via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82438401353?pwd=V2FERUdmdTY2cTdkL2ZxU1kybHBsUT09; meeting ID: 824 3840 1353, passcode: 0000. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Virginia Lee Johnson, age 97, a resident of Forest Grove, Ore., died July 11, 2022. A graveside service was held at IOOF Cemetery in The Dalles, Ore., on July 22, and a celebration of life will be held later. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Hattie Louise Trosper died July 16, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Hattie was born on Feb. 9, 1933, and was 89 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donald Joseph Wheelan, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 17, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
David Frank Smith died July 19, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. David was born March 27, 1941, and was 81 years old. Private family urn commital with military honors will beheld at Idlewilde Cemetery, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Kenneth Elwood Franklin died July 20, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Ken was born May 11, 1925, and was 97 years old. Services are planned for 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donald Lee Gardner died July 20, 2022, at The Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Donald was born Aug. 10, 1931, and was 90 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.