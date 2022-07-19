Raymond Kopetz died June 8, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Raymond was born March 8, 1931, and was 91 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robyn Elise, age 32, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 4, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Curtis Allen Crane, age 39, a resident of Redmond, Ore., died July 9, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Stephen Anderson, age 79, a resident of Wamic, Ore., died July 10, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Janice Pauline McNamara died July 10, 2022, in Hood River, Oregon. Janice was born Dec. 7, 1942, and was 79 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Arthur LaRoy Monroe, age 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 11, 2022. A funeral will be held at the Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall in The Dalles on July 23 at 10 a.m., followed by a graveside service at IOOF Cemetery on 18th and Cherry Heights in The Dalles at noon. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Juanita “Nita” Hayes died July 13, 2022, at a local care home in The Dalles, Ore., in her sleep. Juanita was born Jan. 21, 1949, and was 73 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Theresa “Terrie” Ann Moore died July 14, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Theresa was born Nov. 25, 1967, and was 54 years old. A time of viewing with service is planned for 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 20 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Ore.; join on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/85389906878?pwd=MHc5ZEU1MmQ3bTU0c0lucU9TbGJ3Zz09; meeting ID: 853 8990 6878; passcode: 0000. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Clifford Sumio Nakamura died July 15, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Clifford was born on Sept. 14, 1927, and was 94 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
