Raymond Kopetz died June 8, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Raymond was born March 8, 1931, and was 91 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Dennis Donald Ross, age 81, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died June 11, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at the Maupin Library, located at 507 Grant Ave., Maupin, between 1-3 p.m. July 16. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James E. Parker II, age 74, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died June 30, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Michael Stanley Filbin, age 72, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died July 1, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Norman Leo Cox, age 92, born Dec. 17, 1929, died July 2, 2022, at the Oregon Veterans Home, The Dalles, Ore. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 14 at Life In Christ Center Church, 3095 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles, with a funeral beginning at 11 a.m. A graveside service will begin at 1 p.m. at the IOOF cemetery on Cherry Heights Road. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Roger Lee Osborne died July 3, 2022, in Parkdale, Ore. Roger was born on April 2, 1943, and was 79 years old. A viewing will take place on Friday, July 15 at 9 a.m. at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Anderson's, also on July 15. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Charles "Al" Allen Vaughn, age 76, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died July 3, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jack Bartol Britton, age 83, a resident of White Salmon, Wash., died July 4, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Robyn Elise, age 32, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 4, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Celina Garcia Avalos died July 6, 2022 at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Celina was born Aug. 7, 1956, and was 65 years old. A wiewing will be held 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, with a funeral Mass at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 1222 W. 10th, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
•••
Celina Garcia Avalos falleció en su casa el 6 de Julio del 2022 en The Dalles, Ore. Celina nació el 7 de Agosto de 1956 y tenía 65 años. Habra un tiempo de velación para Celina de 4-8 p.m. Miercoles, 13 de Julio en Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel y su misa fúnebre será a las 2 p.m. Jueves, 14 de Julio en la Iglesia Catolica de St. Peter’s. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
