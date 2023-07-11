A celebration of life will be held for Lawrence and Judith Jones at noon on Saturday, July 29 at Cousin’s Restaurant, The Dalles.
Mary Elizabeth “Betsy” Moore Doroski, 86, died June 14, 2023 in Hood River, Ore. She was born Feb. 6, 1937. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A graveside service at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery will follow, with reception held at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Gitta Siglinda Reeves, 92, of The Dalles, Ore., died June 20, 2023. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in The Dalles on July 15 at 11 a.m. Obituary to come. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Sharon Lorraine Malcolm, 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 28, 2023. A funeral will be held at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in The Dalles on July 15 at 11 a.m., with a Graveside Service to Follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery on Cherry Heights Road. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Curtis Huckaby, 39, died June 30, 2023, in Hood River, Ore. He was born Oct. 15, 1983. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Jose Gabriel Morales, 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 30, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
David Bunch, 62, died July 4, 2023 at his home in Sandy, Ore. David was born Nov. 5, 1960. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Hugo Noel Gallegos, 48, died July 5, 2023, in Portland, Ore. Hugo was born on Oct. 10, 1974. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
•••
Hugo Noel Gallegos falleció el 5 de Julio 2023 en Porltand, Oregon. Hugo nació el 10 de Octubre 1974 y tenía 48 años de edad cuando falleció. Sus servicios están pendientes con arreglos fúnebres bajo la dirección de Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
Esther Keizur, 95, died July 5, 2023, in Portland, Ore. Esther was born Sept. 18, 1927. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
James “Jim” Kosglow, 85, died July 5, 2023, at Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Jim was born March 11, 1938. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Billie Maxwell, 93, died July 5, 2023, at home in White Salmon, Wash. Billie was born Nov. 17, 1929. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
John “Earl” Clubb, 73, died July 6, 2023, at home in White Salmon, Wash. Earl was born May 8, 1950. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Elwood Dennis Jones, 85, of The Dalles, Ore., died July 6, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Dennis Lynn Duarte, 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 8, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Connie Butcher, 68, died away July 10, 2023, at home in Carson, Wash. Connie was born June 28. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Carmeletta Jo Blanchard, 86, died July 9, 2023, at home in The Dalles, Ore. Carmeletta was born May 17, 1937. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
