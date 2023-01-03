Theodor Adohi Giles, 21, died Nov. 27, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 6 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Bethel Church in White Salmon, Wash., and on Spring Equinox, March 20, in the forest of the Little White Salmon Biodiversity Reserve. For questions or to RSVP, contact Cynthia at Rethinkcrafts@gmail.com.
Kathleen Leah Parkki, 82, died Dec. 9, 2022, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Kathleen was born April 4, 1940. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Wy’East Community Church, with a reception to follow. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
John Leroy Bright, 83, died Dec. 18, 2022, at home in Goldendale, Wash. John was born Oct. 14, 1939. A memorial service was held Dec. 29 at Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel in Goldendale.
Amelia Bush, born Jan. 24, 1938, died Dec. 18, 2022. A private family-only service will be held.
Dr. Loren Halter, 86, died Dec. 21, 2022, at Columbia Basin Care in The Dalles, Ore. Loren was born July 14, 1936. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Zion Lutheran, 101 W. 10th St., The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
April Dawn VanTassel, 51, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 23, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Earnest Raymond Douglass, 84, a resident for Dallesport, Wash., died Dec. 24, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Eufrosina Jimenez, 75, died Dec. 24, 2022, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Eufrosina was born Jan. 1, 1947. A memorial service was held Dec. 31 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Gale McNamara, 81, died Dec. 24, 2022, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Gale was born May 1, 1941. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Johnny Raymond Espeland, 87, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Dec. 27, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Victor Jason Vanek, 53, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 1, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
