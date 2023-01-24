Connie Louise Sigsbee, 91, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., died Dec. 15, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at Gateway Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Road, The Dalles, on Saturday, Feb.11. Spencer, Libby and Powell is in care of arrangements.
Doris Joann Meredith, 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 29, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Alishia Ranee Jallen, age 35, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 4, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
David Trubachik, age 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 11, 2023. A celebration of life will be held Sunday at the Bargeway Pub. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Alexander Buster Klantchnek, 77, died Jan. 12, 2023. A memorial service for will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Hood River Church of Christ, 1512 Tucker Road, Hood River.
Eugene Kline Ritchie, age 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 15, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Linda Lorrain Harmon, age 74, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Jan. 16, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Peter John Brachmann, 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 18, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.