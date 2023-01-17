Michael Anthony Cheadle, 65, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 1, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Clarice Hazel Knoll, 90, died Jan. 5, 2023, at The Dalles Health and Rehab in The Dalles, Ore. Clarice was born Dec. 1, 1932. A viewing will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. A celebration of life memorial service and reception is planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, Ore. Private committal service will be at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Terry Dale Kaseberg, 80, a resident of Wasco, Ore., died Jan. 6, 2023. A private graveside service will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 1100 18th St., The Dalles, Ore., on Feb. 4 at 11 a.m., and a celebration of life at the Sherman County School, 65912 High School Loop, Moro, Ore., on Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Katherine Christine Cordry, 94, died Jan. 8, 2023, at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living in Hood River, Ore. Katherine was born Oct. 29, 1928. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Vernon Venar Johnson, 79, died Jan. 9, 2023, at home in The Dalles, Ore. Vernon was born Aug. 8, 1943. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
David Lee King, 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 10, 2023. A family graveside service was held at The Odd Fellow Cemetery Jan. 13. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Doris Audrey Dunlap, 89, died Jan. 11, 2023, at home in Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donald Glenn Miller Jr., 72, died Jan. 11, 2023, at home in The Dalles, Ore. Donald was born Aug. 16, 1950. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Susan Tolley, 80, died Jan. 11, 2023, at Ashley Manor in Hood River, Ore. Susan was born July 28, 1942. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jean Ann Mason, born April 25, 1942, died Jan. 11, 2023. Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the River of Life Assembly of God Church, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River, Ore. A graveside committal will be at Idlewild Cemetery. Arrangement are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Richard Allan Minor, 90, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 11, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Randolph Ingram Deskin, 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 12, 2023.Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Alexander Buster Klantchnek, 77, died Jan. 12, 2023, at home in Hood River, Ore. Alexander was born Aug. 20, 1945. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Dorene Reed, 86, died Jan. 14, 2023, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Dorene was born Feb. 16, 1936. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cascade Locks Community Church, 5 SW Benson Ave., Cascade Locks, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
