Terrence Victor Hamilton, 69, a resident of Rowena, Ore., died Dec. 17, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James “Jim” Fred Yanda, 89, died Dec. 17, 2022, in White Salmon, Wash. Jim was born July 9, 1933. Ar-arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Shirley Ann Rhoades, 92, died Dec. 23, 2022, at home in Northport, Wash. Shirley was born March 21, 1930. Due to weather and COVID-19, a private committal service was held at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery of Hood River, Ore., on Jan. 9. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Yuk Chu Wong, 95, a resident of The Dalles,Ore., died Dec. 23, 2022. A family burial will take place at the Odd Fellows Cemetery on Threemile Road. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
John Wyman Jensen, 86, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died Dec. 27, 2022. A graveside service will be held Jan. 14 at noon at the Kelly Cemetery in Maupin. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Roelina Dempsey, 54, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 1, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Victor Jason Vanek, 53, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 1, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Dorothy Ann O’Dell, 83, died Jan. 3, 2023, at home in Hood River, Ore. Dorothy was born Oct. 31, 1939. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jack Leroy Bryan, 88, died Jan. 4, 2023, in White Salmon, Wash. Jack was born on Aug. 10, 1934. Ar-arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Randall Dee Noble, 69, a resident of The Dalles,Ore., died Jan. 4, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Lawrence James Steinke, 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 4, 2023. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Raymond “Barry” Ternahan, 88, died Jan. 4, 2023. Barry was born on Feb. 19, 1934, in Seattle, Wash. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, White Salmon, with a reception to follow below the church.
Jean Lucile King, 85, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 6, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Suzanne Gardner, 85, died Jan. 7, 2023, at home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Suzanne was born April 16, 1937. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Evelyn Darlene Gibbs, 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore.,died Jan. 8, 2023.Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
