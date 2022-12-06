Bruce Taylor Cooper, 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 20, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Douglas Ray Ramthun Sr., 58, died Nov. 21, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Douglas was born Oct. 1, 1964. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Allen Edwin Berg, 81, died Nov. 24, 2022, at his residence in The Dalles, Ore. Allen was born June 14, 1941. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center.
Aidee Farwig, 94, died Nov. 25, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Aidee was born on Aug. 15, 1928. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Darlene Fenwick, 90, died Nov. 24, 2022, at home in Hood River, Ore. Darlene was born June 24, 1932. Services are planned for 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at Providence Down Manor, 1950 Sterling Place, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donna Gates, 78, a resident of Dallesport, Ore., died Nov. 25, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Floyd Calvin McFall, 93, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., died Nov. 25, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Marvin B. Haney, 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 28, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Fredrick Anthony Reser, a resident of Rufus, Ore., died Nov. 28, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at the Condon Parish Hall Dec. 10 at 11 a.m., with a graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery, 18471 Cottonwood Lane, Condon, Ore., at 12:30 p.m. with a luncheon to follow; family requests friends wear tie-dye or camo. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Gerald Carver, 87 of Clatskanie, Ore., died Nov. 30, 2022, at home. He was born July 8, 1935. A service will be held on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Westport Community Church. Groulx Family Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
George Alan Fisher, 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 30, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Ellen Mansfield Sawyer, 84, died Nov. 30, 2022, at Flagstone Assisting Living in The Dalles, Ore. Ellen was born March 16, 1938. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Thomas Phillip Stout, age 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 30, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Debbra Louise Lorengel, 71, died Dec. 1, 2022, at home in Hood River, Ore. Debbra was born on June 15, 1951. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Dec. 15 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 305 Ninth St., Hood River, with a graveside service to follow at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Suzan Marie Smith, age 70, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Dec. 2, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James Earl Wake, age 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 3, 2022. A graveside service will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 1100 W. 18th St., The Dalles, on Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Alvena May June Smith, 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 5, 2022. A funeral will be held Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at The Life In Christ Church, 3095 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles. A private family graveside service will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery. A luncheon at Life In Christ Parish Hall begins at noon. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
