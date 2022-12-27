Teresa “Teri” May Chavez (Rinehart) died Dec. 7, 2022. Teri was born in La Grande, Ore., on Feb. 27, 1951. A celebration of life was held in The Dalles, Ore., on Dec. 17.
John Leroy Bright, 83, died Dec. 18, 2022, at home in Goldendale, Wash. John was born Oct. 14, 1939. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel, 300 W. Broadway, Goldendale.
To-Aono “Ofeira” McGuinness, 74, died Dec. 18, 2022, at her home in Cook, Wash. Ofeira was born Sept. 24, 1948. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at Mill-A Church in Mill-A, Wash. Internment is to follow at the adjacent cemetery, 432 Jessup Road. Gardner Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Teresa Evalyn Fegel, 72, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., died Dec. 19, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
