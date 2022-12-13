Alexander Newton died Nov. 23, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. He was born July 30, 1949, in Portland, Ore. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 17 at New Hope Baptist Church in Portland.
Fred Maynard Sheldon, 88, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 29, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Thomas Phillip Stout, 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 30, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Suzan Marie Smith, 70, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Dec. 2, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Neal Robert Harth, 78, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 3, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James Earl Wake, 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 3, 2022. A graveside service was held Dec. 8. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Timothy Purnell-Ogden Zenker, 75, a resident of The Dalles, died Dec. 4, 2022, due Parkinson’s Disease. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Gary Lee Haynes, 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 5, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Alvena May June Smith, 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 5, 2022. A funeral was held Dec. 10 at The Life In Christ Church, The Dalles. A private family graveside service was held at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Carol Callicrate, 97, died Dec. 6, 2022, at Whitewoods Gardens in Portland, Ore. Carol was born Dec. 2, 1925.Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Teresa May Chavez, 71, a resident of Vancouver, Wash., died Dec. 7, 2022. A funeral will be held at the Covenant Christian Church in The Dalles, Ore., on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. at IOOF 3 mile Cemetery in The Dalles. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jerry Dale Parke, 63, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 8, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Kathleen Leah Parkki, 82, died Dec. 9, 2022, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Kathleen was born April 4, 1940. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
