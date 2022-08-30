Barbara June Young, age 66, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 14, 2022.Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Jennifer June Johnston, age 43, a resident of Brush Prairie, Wash., died Aug. 19, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Gloria May Schultens, age 97, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 19, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Shawn Robin Atkins, age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 20, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Richard Kieth Morgan, age 70, a resident of Mosier, Ore., died Aug. 20, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Claude Warren Smith died Aug. 25, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. He was born Nov. 17, 1930, in Prineville, Ore. Potter Funeral Chapel, Emmett, Idaho, is in care of the arrangements.
Adeline Schull, age 93, died Aug. 27, 2022, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Adeline was born May 25, 1929. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
