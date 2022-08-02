Maria (Mookee) Taft died Nov. 1, 2019, at home in Hood River, Ore. Mookee was born on Jan. 29, 1933, and was 86 years old. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A reception with light refreshments will follow. A livestream will be available via Zoom, with details available at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com. Although COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and face masks are not required, please be mindful of those who chose to continue to wear one.
Michael Dennis Packer, 71, died April 1, 2022, at home in Dufur, Ore. A celebration of life/memorial will be held at The Portage Grill at Shilo Inn, The Dalles, on Aug. 6 from 1-4 p.m.
Hobart Terry Darter died June 26, 2022, at his home in Mosier, Ore. Terry was born Nov. 23, 1951, and was 70 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Clifford (Cliff) Sumio Nakamura, 94, died July 15, 2022, at Providence Brookside in Hood River, Ore. Cliff was born on Sept. 14, 1927, in Hood River. Services are as follows:
A time of viewing, where friends can greet with family, will be from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5 at Anderson’s Tribute Center; funeral services, Military Honors and reception will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 at Anderson’s Tribute Center and livestreamed at www.andersonstributecenter.com/memorials/clifford-nakamura/4978369/index.php#photos; a graveside committal service will follow at Idlewilde Cemetery, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
James Steven Hicks, age 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 16, 2022. Funeral services were held at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall July 28, with graveside services following at Odd Fellows Cemetery, The Dalles. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Steven Michael Fowle, age 64, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 20, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jill Elaine McLane died July 20, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Jill was born Aug. 28, 1976, and was 45 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Nicholas Fava, age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 22, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jack Lingo, age 100, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 25, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sharon Ann Angell, age 78, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 26, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles, on Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Lucille Rose Hodges, age 95, a resident of Hermiston, OR, passed away July 28, 2022. A Graveside service will be held August 4, 2022 at IOOF 3mile cemetery in The Dalles, OR. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
