Kathleen Lucille Collins, age 57, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 13, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Carol Ann Toombs, age 76, a resident of Sherwood, Ore., died Aug. 13, 2022. A funeral will be held at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall in The Dalles, Ore., on Aug. 26 at 11 a.m., with a graveside burial to follow. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Robert Charles Miller, age 85, died Aug. 15, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Robert was born on June 20, 1937. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ada Win Parker-Loy, age 98, died Aug. 16, 2022, at home in The Dalles, Ore. Ada was born Nov. 3, 1923.The community is welcome to come watch a special tribute video and look at mementos and leave a note of condolence or message in a special bound book from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Hisako Kaku Tamura, age 98, died Aug. 17, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. She was born May 23, 1924. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Julia Ann Stillwell, age 84, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 18, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
