Stephen Liam Clynch, age 63, a resident of Wamic, Ore., died July 30, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Thomas Edward Bailey, age 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 3, 2022. A funeral Mass was held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in The Dalles on Aug. 11 with a graveside service following. A celebration of life will be held in October. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Gregory Joe Wargnier, age 61, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 4, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Roxane Esther Kuehl, age 66, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 8, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Vada June Demoss, age 96, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 9, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Bernice Geneva Sutton, age 77, a resident of Wasco, Ore., died Aug. 10, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Eunice DeNudt, age 87, died Aug. 11, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. Eunice was born on May 29, 1935. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Viola Jean Hill, age 92, a resident of Hood River, Ore., died Aug. 12, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jodien Marie Wood, age 58, died Aug. 14, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Jodie was born March 26, 1964. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.