Dorothy Angeline Mellenthin died Jan. 22, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Dorothy was born July 24, 1923, and was 98 years of age at the time of her passing. Celebration of life and reception will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River. A private committal service will follow at Idlewilde Mausoleum. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Clifford Sidney Baker, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 3, 2022. A memorial service will be held at the Dufur Christian Church on Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m. with a fellowship meal to follow. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Warren Corbett Wols died March 23, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Warren was born on Feb. 19, 1940, and was 82 years old at the time of his passing. A graveside service will be held for Warren at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River, on Friday, April 8 at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ray Ferns died March 27, 2022, at his home in Stevenson, Wash. He was born on July 20, 1952, in Medford, Ore. He was 69 years of age at the time of his passing. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for family.
Ruth Medhaug, formerly of Hood River and The Dalles, Ore., died March 27, 2022, in Alexandria, La. Ruth was born Nov. 1, 1929, and was 93 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending at this time, but will be at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Graveside committal service with vault interment will be at Idlewilde Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for family.
Walter Lewis Hanna, age 85, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died March 29, 2022. There will be a celebration of life potluck on Saturday, April 9 at 1:30 p.m. at Dufur Park. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Tylor Eldon Huxel, age 38, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 29, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Denise Ernestine Riggs, age 67, a resident of Wasco, Ore., died March 29, 2022. A graveside service was held April 2 at the Wasco Sunrise Cemetery. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Bradley Steven Baughman died March 30, 2022, at his home in Dallesport, Wash. Bradley was born on July 25, 1953, and was 68 years old at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Alvin Elmer Oswalt, age 79, of Hood River, died April 2, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, Wash.
Nancy Jean Worthen died April 1, 2022, at Parkhurst Place of Hood River, Ore. Nancy was born May 19, 1933, and was 88 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Earlene Marie Roberts died April 2, 2022, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Earlene was born Sept. 5, 1942, and was 79 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
