Dorothy Angeline Mellenthin died Jan. 22, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Dorothy was born July 24, 1923, and was 98 years of age at the time of her passing. Celebration of life and reception will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River. A private committal service will follow at Idlewilde Mausoleum. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Delores “Dee” Castonguay died in North Dakota on March 31, 2022. She was born Dec. 19, 1939. A small family celebration of life will take place this summer in Kindred, N.D.
Michael Dennis Packer, age 71, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died April 1, 2022. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Rolland William Taskey, age 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 5, 2022. A rosary service will be held at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church April 23 at 10:30 a.m., with a burial service to follow at 11 a.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Maria Guadalupe Marquez De Leon April 6, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Maria was born on Oct. 5, 1957, and was 64 years of age at the time of her passing. A viewing will be held 4-8 p.m. on Monday, April 11 and Tuesday, April 12 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave, Hood River, Ore., with her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River; graveside service to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
•••
Maria Guadalupe Marquez De Leon falleció rodeada de su familia el 6 de Abril del 2022 en Portland, Oregon. Maria nació el 5 de octubre de 1957 y tenía 64 años de edad cuando falleció. Habrá un tiempo de velación de 4-8 P.M., lunes, 11 de abril de 2022 y martes 12 de abril de 2022 en Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Su misa fúnebre será 11:00 A.M., miércoles 13 de abril de 2022 en la iglesia católica St. Mary’s, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River, procederemos al panteón católico St. Mary’s Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
Gladys Elma Castle died April 7, 2022, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Gladys was born on Sept. 7, 1922, and was 99 years old at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Harold “Bud” Joseph Bickford Jr. died April 8, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Harold was born on May 16, 1929, and was 92 years old at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River,. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Betty Jane Ervin, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 10, 2022. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
