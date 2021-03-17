Kokdjen “Djen” Su died on March 16, 2021, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center of Portland, Ore. Djen was born on Nov. 10, 1952, and was 68 years of age at the time of his passing. Djen and his wife, Grace, have owned and operated China Gorge Restaurant and have collected so many friends over the years along with family all over the globe. Services are pending, and family is being mindful of current COVID restrictions and public health, so we may have a smaller memorial and viewing which will be streamed live for all to watch, with a public celebration of life to be held later in the year, when restrictions can accommodate a larger gathering.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family and to access the link to Djen's live stream link for his service.
To plant a tree in memory of Kokdjen "Djen" Su as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.