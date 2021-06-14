Jonathan Emerson

Jonathan Emerson

Jonathan Sproule Emerson, 69 years old, passed away suddenly of a heart attack in Tepotzlàn, Morelos, Mexico, on May 15, 2021. He was the deeply beloved, adored and cherished husband of Louisa. Devoted to everyone in his family, he was the loving father and father in law of Cameron and Cecelia, Jordan and Lillian, and Parker and Maja, and the loving grandfather of Ansel, Cosette, and Marion. He was the loved son of the late Gordon E. and Margaret Emerson, and brother of David and Christopher and his wife, Susan.

Our hearts are broken and we are devastated. A memorial celebration will be held in the USA at some unknown time in the future. Memorial contributions can be made to his charity, www.becasparaprepas.org.

To plant a tree in memory of Jonathan Emerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.