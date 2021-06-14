Jonathan Sproule Emerson, 69 years old, passed away suddenly of a heart attack in Tepotzlàn, Morelos, Mexico, on May 15, 2021. He was the deeply beloved, adored and cherished husband of Louisa. Devoted to everyone in his family, he was the loving father and father in law of Cameron and Cecelia, Jordan and Lillian, and Parker and Maja, and the loving grandfather of Ansel, Cosette, and Marion. He was the loved son of the late Gordon E. and Margaret Emerson, and brother of David and Christopher and his wife, Susan.
Our hearts are broken and we are devastated. A memorial celebration will be held in the USA at some unknown time in the future. Memorial contributions can be made to his charity, www.becasparaprepas.org.
