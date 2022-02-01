Esther Vera De Leon, age 91, an 18-year resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 16, 2022. She was born March 12, 1930, in Houston, Texas. Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, Wash., is in care of arrangements.
Margaret Barker died Jan. 20, 2022, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Margaret was born on Feb. 12, 1955, and was 66 years old at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Daniel Anthony Peterson, age 84, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Jan. 20, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Alicia Lorraine Roberts died Jan. 20, 2022, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Alicia was born July 2, 1968, and was 53 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Eileen Alice Petz, age 74, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died Jan. 21, 2022. Celebration of life is to be determined. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Betty Lou Sieverkropp died Jan. 21, 2022, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, in Hood River, Ore. Betty was born on March 31, 1930, and was 91 years old at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Thomas Edward Schunk, age 74, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 22, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at Spencer, Libby and Powell gathering hall Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jessie Lynn Buyze, age 65, a resident The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 23, 2022. A celebration of life will be held in May. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Patricia Veene died Jan. 23, 2022, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Patricia was born on June 10, 1929, and was 92 years old at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Dianne Lee Barnett, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 24, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at the Emmanuel Baptist Church Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. in The Dalles. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Michael Eugene Thompson, age 79, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., died Jan. 24, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Benjiman John Hesselink, age 42, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 25, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Carl Darrel Ashley, age 83, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Jan. 26, 2022. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James “Jim” McClain died Jan. 28, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Jim was born Aug. 16, 1928, and was 93 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending, with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
