Amy JoAnn Holmes died Sept. 21, 2022, in St. Clair, Mich. She was born Jan. 20, 1987, in Hood River, Ore. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron, Mich.
Kenneth Walter Royer Jr., age 80, died Oct. 2, 2022, at home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Ken was born Jan. 12, 1942. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Cascade Locks Bible Fellowship, 550 NW Forest Lane. Potluck to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Bill Eugene Collins, age 87, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 5, 2022. A rosary and viewing will be held here at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home on Oct. 26; rosary at 4:30 p.m. and viewing 6-8 p.m. A Mass will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Skyview Cemetery in Pendleton, Ore., at 2 p.m. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Steven Blaine Garrett, age 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 7, 2022. A memorial will be held at Covenant Christian church in The Dalles Nov. 12 at 1p.m. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
David Linn Aichele, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 8, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Dan Collins, age 70, died at home Oct. 8, 2022. He was born in Mill A, Wash., in 1952. Gravesite services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Wind River Memorial Cemetery in Carson, Wash.
Jeannie Rae Justice, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 10, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in The Dalles Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at the Dufer Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Robert Carl Parker, age 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 11, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Noel Nimsic, born Sept. 3, 1937, died Oct. 12, 2022.
