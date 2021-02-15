Larry Ralph Chain, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 2, 2021. He will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Gene Arthur Chapman, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., and previously of Camas Valley, Ore., died Feb. 4, 2021. He will be laid to rest in a private service at the Chapman Family Cemetery in Camas Valley. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Frances Lorraine Rogers, age 92, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died Feb. 8, 2021. A graveside service was held Saturday, Feb. 13 at Dufur Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Barbara L. Stephenson, age 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 8, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Pow-ell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Ernest “Norman” Bennett died Feb. 9, 2021, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Norman was born on May 1, 1926, and was 94 years of age at the time of his passing. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Attendance will be limited to six people at a time in the building. Masks are required all times and guests are strongly encouraged to distance at least 6-feet from those not in their household. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Lyle-Balch Cemetery, 65-105 Balch Road, Lyle, Wash. The memorial service will be private. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Barbara Black died Feb. 12, 2021, at Ashley Manor in Hood River, Ore. Barbara was born on Feb. 27, 1929, and was 91 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Amali S.W. Koerner died Feb. 13, 2021 at her home in Moser, Ore. Amali was born on Jan. 10, 1960, and was 61 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
