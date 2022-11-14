THE DALLES — Oregon State University Master Gardener volunteers are neighbors, friends and family who you can go to for garden advice that is grounded in science and is locally relevant. Master Gardeners receive extensive training and complete a university-taught course in topics including botany, pest identification, soil management and diagnosing plant problems — to name a few.
In person and online classes begin in February, with the hybrid model allowing people with full time jobs and families to participate. Classes are taught by OSU experts and experienced Master Gardener volunteers.
Commented