Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Anderson’s Tribute Center will host its 16th annual Tree of Remembrance memorial service Dec. 6 in The Dalles and Dec. 8 in Hood River.
Both events will start at 5:30 p.m. In The Dalles, Anderson’s is located at 204 E. Fourth St., and in Hood River, at 1401 Belmont Ave.
The event is co-hosted by Providence Hood River and Hospice of the Gorge.
The holidays can be especially challenging after the death of a family member — no matter how much time has passed. The service provides community members with the space and time to honor their loved ones and their grief, and for some, it’s the only somber occasion they have during the holidays to remember their loved ones.
Part of this annual service is personalizing an ornament for a loved one — those can be picked up prior to the event beginning Nov. 30, or during the event itself — and placed on a Christmas tree. Ornaments can be taken home after the service, or remain on the tree for the season and picked up in January.
The service will also include messages of hope and live music by soloist Jo Herring, pianist Erick Haynie and Harmony of the Gorge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.