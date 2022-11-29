Tree of Remembrance 2019

The annual Tree of Remembrance service will take place in The Dalles Dec. 6 and Hood River Dec. 8; pictured is the 2019 event at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel in The Dalles.

Anderson’s Tribute Center will host its 16th annual Tree of Remembrance memorial service Dec. 6 in The Dalles and Dec. 8 in Hood River.

Both events will start at 5:30 p.m. In The Dalles, Anderson’s is located at 204 E. Fourth St., and in Hood River, at 1401 Belmont Ave.