As a result of numerous childhood ear infections, I never enjoyed great hearing, and as I grew older my hearing continued to slowly decline. In my late 50s, my hearing impairment was significantly interfering with my ability to do my job, which involved frequent communication both in group settings and individually. I was fortunate to have the resources to cover the costs of hearing aids, diagnostic tests and rehabilitative services, which allowed me to hear well enough to continue to work and enjoy family and friends for several more years.

Through the eyes of an elder Nov. 2 2022

Columnist Colin Wood at his home in Odell.

But my increasing deafness, even with the hearing aids, still interfered with work, family, and social activities. At age 67, I had hoped to work a few more years. However, I realized I wasn’t able to hear well enough to adequately participate in the activities and responsibilities of my job, and sadly I decided to retire later that year.

Columnist Colin Wood's cochlear implant apparatus.