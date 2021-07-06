Many Hood River residents may recognize the last name Noteboom. You might have taken a class taught by my mom, Nan, or were coached by my dad, Steve. Now, I am trying to make a name for myself. My name is Noah Noteboom and I have always been very proud to come from the Gorge. I got used to the positive responses when I’d tell my friends at the University of Oregon that I’m from “the Hood.”
After I graduated from HRVHS in 2016, the first couple years of college were a confusing time for me. With my tuition costs covered by the state, thanks to the OregonPromise, I decided to attend community college. I shared a one-bedroom apartment with fellow Hood River resident Carlos Ybarra and worked part-time. That year, I took architecture, paralegal, and business courses. I switched my major three times and attended three colleges before figuring out journalism was my calling.
In 2018 I was hired as the sole sports reporter at Lane Community College in Eugene. After I saw my first story published online, I knew this is what I wanted to do. The next year I was attending the University of Oregon and working with the Daily Emerald covering nearly every Duck sporting event. I have seen Olympic hurdler Devon Allen run at Hayward Field, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throw five touchdowns in a college game, and WNBA point guard Sabrina Ionescu and the Ducks defeat the U.S. women’s national team. Covering these historic sports moments, and getting to write for three newspapers and a magazine during my college years, validated my decision to be a reporter. Every day, the news is happening. And I’m humbled to be able to report it for my very own hometown.
If you have any news tips you can reach me at noahn@gorgenews.com.
