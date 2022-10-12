Teen donates telecommunication stations to Skyline

From left, Registered Nurse Tony Sollars, Joshua Mathews, Raina Mathews, and Registered Nurse Shea Gilbert stand for a photo with the “Virtual Vigil Stations” on display.

 Jacob Bertram photo

A Tacoma area ninth-grader recently raised enough money to provide 10 telecommunication stations to rural hospitals in Washington. On Saturday, Raina Mathews dropped off two of the sets at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon.

The “Virtual Vigil Stations,” as Raina calls them, are iPads with Gooseneck stands, which are mobile, cleanable, and sturdy, to allow for telecommunication between patients and their families, providers and patients, and a variety of other uses, Mathews said.

Raina and Joshua Mathews demonstrate setting up the “Virtual Vigil Stations” at Skyline Hospital on Saturday.  