Rotary District 5100 is seeking applications for its Global Scholarship for graduate level study abroad students in the 2022-2023 school year.
The scholarship is a $30,000 award for a local candidate to study abroad — not in the United States — at an institution and country of their choice.
The basic criteria to become a Rotary Global Scholar is as follows:
The Field of study must support one of Rotary’s Seven Areas of Focus: Peace and conflict resolution; dis-ease prevention and treatment; water and sanitation; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; economic and community development; or protecting the environment. Conflict Resolution
The scholar may not be a Rotarian, an employee of a club, district or Rotary International entity, or the spouse or lineal descendant (child, grandchild, stepchild) of a Rotarian.
Applications are due May 2. Visit isrotaryforyou.com/global-scholars for an application and a detailed ex-planation of the seen areas of focus needed for completing the essay.
The ideal applicant is one whose course of study, and future career ambitions share in the goals and values of Rotary, said a press release.
