Update, Friday, 9:15 a.m.: Hood River Police department reported at 9:40 p.m. Thursday that officers had safely taken a male into custody. They also announced that those evacuated were allowed to return to their homes.
According to the update, "With the help and support of multiple surrounding Law Enforcement Agencies, we were able to bring this incident to a closure ... Thank you all for understanding as these types of situations can be exhausting and complex."
***
Hood River Police Department reported an active shooter around noon on Thursday, Feb. 2 near the Hood River Dairy Queen on Cascade Avenue. Police issued an update soon after that shots had been fired from inside a home in the area of Clearwater Lane.
Local businesses were evacuated or placed in lockdown. Hood River County School District reported that around 12:30 p.m., Westside and May Street elementary schools, Hood River Middle School, Hood River Options Academy, Nathaniel Coe Administrative Center and Hood River Valley High School were placed into “Secure Status,” meaning students and staff were inside buildings, all outside doors were locked, and no one could enter or leave the buildings. Horizon Christian School reported being secured as well.
HRCSD lifted its Secure Status around 2 p.m. after law enforcement agencies located and surrounded the suspect.
Around 3 p.m., Hood River Police reported the individual was contained to his house, and only residents in the area east of Rand Road, up to the 2400 block of Sherman, and from Rand and Cascade Avenue between Rand Road and the Cascade Commons area needed to stay in place.
At 9:40 p.m. that night, Hood River Police confirmed a man had been safely taken into custody. Those evacuated were told they could return to their homes.
Hood River County Sheriff’s Office reported no injuries had occurred.
This is a developing story.
Update 1:35 p.m.: Lower valley schools remain in Secure Status
Multiple law enforcement agencies are still actively responding to an emergent situation near Safeway in Hood River involving an active shooter. Lower valley schools remain in secure status. No staff, students, parents/guardians, or visitors are allowed in or out of May Street Elementary School, Hood River Middle School, Hood River Options Academy, Westside Elementary School, and Hood River Valley High School.
Secure Status is standard procedure to ensure student and staff safety. As more information is available, Hood River County School District will continue to provide updates.
Lower valley school campuses in Secure Status
Westside Elementary School, May Street Elementary School, Hood River Middle School, Hood River Options Academy, Hood River Valley High School, and Nathaniel Coe Administrative Center were placed into Secure Status at approximately 12:30 p.m. today while the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office actively looks for a person in the area.
Secure Status means that all students and staff are inside the building and all outside doors are locked and no one may come into or leave the building. Students and staff are safe inside and conduct business as usual.
This situation is ongoing. At this time, please plan for the regular release time. Please do not come to a school campus until the Secure Status has been lifted.
HRCSD will continue to provide updates as we know more information.
Update from Hood River Police Department approximately 12:45 p.m.:
Commented