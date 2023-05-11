May 7 Wyden town hall

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden met with about 50 constituents May 7 at Hood River Valley High School’s Bowe Theater. The senator was introduced by Hood River Mayor Paul Blackburn. Wyden took 14 questions — chosen via a ticket system, though everyone with a question ended up speaking — during the almost two-hour meeting, ranging from immigration and housing to forest fires and protecting salmon. Comment cards were also available. “With all of the content that’s out there, and all the information that comes at us, we still have a lot of miscommunication,” Wyden said in his opening remarks. “… And I think having this kind of direct communication is one of the ways you get around that — give people a chance to really be heard, what’s important to them, and we find it possible to get to solutions more easily.” 

 Trisha Walker photo

