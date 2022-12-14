Wasco County Commissioner Kathy Schwartz

Wasco County Commissioner Kathy Schwartz, center, responds after being presented with a plaque by fellow commissioner Steve Kramer, left, and Scott Hege during Schwartz’s last appearance as a commissioner. The plaque honored her “leadership and dedication to improving the lives” of county citizens.

 Mark B. Gibson photo/Zoom

THE DALLES — The Wasco County Board of Commissioners recognized the service of outgoing commissioner Kathy Schwartz during the Dec. 7 meeting of the board, presenting her with a plaque commending her “leadership and dedication to improving the lives of our citizens as a Wasco County commissioner.”

Schwartz did not run for reelection in May, and will be replaced in the new year by commissioner-elect Phil Brady, who defeated Rod Runyon in the May 2022 election.