Old Chronicle-New Store

The old Chronicle building at 315 Federal St. downtown The Dalles has been sold and will become a “wellness center” featuring grocery and farm stand deli. The building, pictured from the corner of Second and Federal streets, includes the old Chronicle office and a restaurant fronting Washington St., as well as undeveloped space between. 

 Mark B. Gibson photo

Center will house grocery, new Farm Stand in the Gorge deli and related businesses

THE DALLES — The new year will bring new life to downtown The Dalles as the old The Dalles Chronicle building, located at 315 Federal St., begins the transition of becoming a health and wellness hub that will include six different businesses, including a new location for local grocery store and deli Farm Stand in the Gorge.

Bets Stelzer

