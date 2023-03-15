Blake Underriner

Managing Partner Blake Underriner stands in the Underriner Ford showroom in The Dalles, which Underriner Automotive purchased in February from Ray Schulten’s Motors.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

THE DALLES — Blake Underriner, managing partner of Underriner Ford and Underriner Nissan of The Dalles, brings 78 years of family automotive experience to the Gorge following the purchase of Ray Schultens Ford and Nissan by Underriner Automotive in February.

“My great-grandfather started the business in Billings, Mont., 78 years ago,” said Underriner, who now runs The Dalles’ dealerships with Chief Operating Officer Chad Lemieux.