Klickitat Public Utility District announced that they are experiencing wide spread outages in a Jan. 6 press release.
PUD officials are asking residents to refer to their website and Facebook page for up-to-date outage information.
"Our crews have been working many extra hours since the initial storm began early Sunday morning. With the heavy snow accumulation and now the rain on top of that, snow on the tree branches, lines and other equipment will be unloading and that often leads to outages," PUD clerk Luann Mata said. "We are hopeful that the warmer weather will clear up some of these issues, but we anticipate outages while snow melts."
PUD are experiencing multiple outages at the moment, according to their website, in the Highway 97/Box Canyon Road vicinity, as well as in the Glenwood, Trout Lake, Lyle, Bingen, Northwestern Lakes, Husum, and Wahkiacus areas.
"We still have all crews working through the outages from last night and early this morning in Trout Lake, Appleton and Glenwood. We are working through these outages and will dispatch to additional outages as resources become available," PUD said.
In the Glenwood area, crews alerted officials that the transmission line feeding Glenwood has also been impacted. Crews will be patrolling the line from the Husum substation, PUD said.
Things you can do to help KPUD are:
- First and foremost REPORT OUTAGES to KPUD by phone or SmartHub!
- Next if you see any damage, call in and describe the type of damage and the location of the damage to the best of your ability.
- Keep access as clear as safely possible.
- If you have internet access, please set up your SmartHub account. It only takes a few minutes. This app allows you to report outages on your PUD account. It also provides you a notice if your area is involved in a known outage.
Officials are asking individuals to stay away from damaged equipment and to avoid removing limbs or branches from lines as they may still be energized.
"We ask that you please be patient with us while we work through these issues, we will have staff standing by to answer phones and provide updates, and we assure you we will restore your power as quickly as safely possible," Mata said.
