Gorge area funeral homes have important deadlines coming up for clients wanting a headstone placed for a loved one in time for Memorial Day.
At Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River and The Dalles, he deadline for in stock stone selections is March 26; the deadline for specialty stone selections is Feb. 12. “The deadline means the piece has been created, approved and paid for by the designated date,” said a press release. “The creation process can take several weeks to ensure the creation is ‘just right’ for your loved one’s memory.”
Military markers are also available, but the process is taking longer due to COVID-19. Discharge paperwork (DD214) is needed to get started. Call 541-386-1000 (Hood River) or 541-296-2600 (The Dalles) for more information.
Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon, and Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel, Goldendale, do not have specific deadlines for ordering headstones in time for a Memorial Day placement. However, Derek and Domonique Krentz and Victoria Lara said headstones may take several months to complete and ordering early is highly encouraged. For more information, call 509-493-1323 (White Salmon) or 509-773-4646 (Goldendale).
Spencer, Libby and Powell, of The Dalles, can be reached for their deadlines at 541-296-3234.
